Security National Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Security National Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 48.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,735 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the quarter. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its position in EOG Resources by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 17,860 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in EOG Resources by 1.2% during the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 30,688 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 1.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,415 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG stock opened at $53.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.86 and a beta of 2.09. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $78.27.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EOG. Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist raised their target price on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

