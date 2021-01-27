Security National Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Security National Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Teleflex by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,919,165 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,674,581,000 after acquiring an additional 95,771 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Teleflex by 4.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,879 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $96,298,000 after acquiring an additional 12,787 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teleflex by 43.0% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 171,950 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $58,535,000 after acquiring an additional 51,725 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 120,563 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,042,000 after buying an additional 44,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,939 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,105,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TFX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.27.

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total transaction of $1,107,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,133,682. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TFX opened at $382.80 on Wednesday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $221.27 and a 12-month high of $414.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $397.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $373.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.53. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $628.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.