Security National Trust Co. Has $145,000 Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Security National Trust Co. lessened its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,804 shares during the quarter. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spence Asset Management increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 377.4% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.53.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $15.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.77. The company has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a PE ratio of 304.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

