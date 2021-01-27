Security National Trust Co. Acquires 901 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Security National Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,724 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.4% of Security National Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Visa by 251.6% in the third quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 12,367 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 3.8% in the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 5,147 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 5.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,454 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $110,874,000 after acquiring an additional 29,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its stake in Visa by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 155,929 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

V stock opened at $202.01 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $220.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $393.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.31.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 target price (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.28.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Article: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.