Security National Trust Co. Acquires 134 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Security National Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 57.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 369 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 184.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,626,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,032,000 after buying an additional 1,054,762 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter worth $111,566,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 160.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 830,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,022,000 after buying an additional 512,400 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 161.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 609,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,338,000 after buying an additional 376,786 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3,545.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 373,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,228,000 after buying an additional 362,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $113.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.40 and its 200 day moving average is $114.30. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.34 and a 1 year high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. Waste Management’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Sunday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.07.

In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 23,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $2,775,191.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,593,359.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $34,356.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,767,076.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,371 shares of company stock worth $12,394,479. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.