Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Trading 22.9% Higher

Shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) traded up 22.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.22 and last traded at $1.21. 34,761,422 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 19,839,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st.
The firm has a market capitalization of $72.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.71.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,312 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.27% of Seanergy Maritime at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 8.32% of the company’s stock.
Seanergy Maritime Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHIP)
Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It owns a fleet of ten Capesize bulk carriers with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 11 years. The company is headquartered in Athens, Greece.
See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?
Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.