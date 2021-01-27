Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Trading 22.9% Higher

Shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) traded up 22.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.22 and last traded at $1.21. 34,761,422 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 19,839,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st.

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $72.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.71.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $19.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 million. Seanergy Maritime had a negative return on equity of 26.38% and a negative net margin of 18.54%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,312 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.27% of Seanergy Maritime at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHIP)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It owns a fleet of ten Capesize bulk carriers with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 11 years. The company is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.