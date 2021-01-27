SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Shares Down 5.1%

Shares of SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) fell 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.41 and last traded at $7.70. 1,122,274 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 986,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.

SCYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on SCYNEXIS in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.47.

Get SCYNEXIS alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.17. The firm has a market cap of $74.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.16.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.72. Equities analysts forecast that SCYNEXIS, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marco Taglietti bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 109,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,425. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 319,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total value of $2,628,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 50,200 shares of company stock worth $313,750 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SCYNEXIS stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 110,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.04% of SCYNEXIS as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 36.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX)

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.