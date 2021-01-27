SCRIV NETWORK Price Reaches $0.0006 on Exchanges (SCRIV)

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SCRIV NETWORK has a market capitalization of $15,923.10 and $398.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SCRIV NETWORK has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar.

SCRIV NETWORK Profile

SCRIV is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official website is scriv.network. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official message board is steemit.com/@scriv.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Scriv Network is a unified blockchain technology that delivers state-of-the-art data assurance, verication, time-stamping and an IPFS (InterPlanetary File Sharing) network. The Network is designed to provide safety, impartiality, and cost-efficiency without the need for a third-party intermediary. “

SCRIV NETWORK Coin Trading

SCRIV NETWORK can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SCRIV NETWORK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SCRIV NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

