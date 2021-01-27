Scotiabank Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Methanex Co. (MX.TO) (TSE:MX)

Methanex Co. (MX.TO) (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Methanex Co. (MX.TO) in a report issued on Monday, January 25th. Scotiabank analyst now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.48. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Methanex Co. (MX.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Methanex Co. (MX.TO) to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

Shares of MX opened at C$42.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$55.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$40.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.18. Methanex Co. has a 12 month low of C$13.24 and a 12 month high of C$62.49. The company has a market cap of C$3.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.98.

Methanex Co. (MX.TO) (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($1.25) by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$774.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$585.57 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Methanex Co. (MX.TO)’s payout ratio is -50.00%.

In other news, Director Mark Allard sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.50, for a total transaction of C$175,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$602,395.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

