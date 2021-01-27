Scientific Games Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 9,945 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,353% compared to the average daily volume of 288 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMS opened at $42.45 on Wednesday. Scientific Games has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $48.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.78 and a 200-day moving average of $31.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.11.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $698.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Scientific Games’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Scientific Games will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Scientific Games from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Scientific Games from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist boosted their price target on Scientific Games from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Scientific Games from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 73,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 2.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 2.0% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 69.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 0.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 234,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,186,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

