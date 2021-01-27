Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Position Trimmed by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 8.5% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $9,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 156.7% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 490.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,741. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $38.83 and a 1 year high of $67.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.78 and a 200-day moving average of $59.32.

