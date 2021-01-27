Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,240 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 3.3% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 16,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 36,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 7,276 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 248,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 110,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 9,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,741. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.32. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $38.83 and a twelve month high of $67.05.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

