Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Holdings Lifted by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 7.7% of JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. JJJ Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF worth $15,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planning Directions Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 110,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 9,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 9,666 shares in the last quarter.

SCHD traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.13. 79,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,741. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.32. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $38.83 and a 12 month high of $67.05.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.