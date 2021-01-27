Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Downgraded by Susquehanna

Susquehanna lowered shares of Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $27.00.

SNDR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Schneider National from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Schneider National from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Schneider National in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an in-line rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Schneider National from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Schneider National from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.89 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.36.

NYSE:SNDR opened at $22.47 on Tuesday. Schneider National has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $28.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.59 and a 200 day moving average of $23.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Schneider National will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schneider National by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Schneider National by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 108,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 35,650 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schneider National by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 6,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

