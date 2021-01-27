Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Argus

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its target price upped by Argus from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of several other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC cut shares of Schlumberger from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $18.10 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Schlumberger stock opened at $22.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.51. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $35.66.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

In related news, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $109,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,874.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $325,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 267,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,802,378.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,981 shares of company stock worth $500,391. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners raised its position in Schlumberger by 63,066.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,851,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,653,000 after acquiring an additional 15,826,616 shares in the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP grew its stake in Schlumberger by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 7,750,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $170,162,000 after buying an additional 691,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,218,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,314,000 after buying an additional 305,514 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Schlumberger by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,023,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,727,000 after buying an additional 3,588,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,929,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,990,000 after buying an additional 2,443,204 shares during the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

