Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc reduced its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,426,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 236,277 shares during the period. Truist Financial makes up approximately 1.7% of Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc owned about 0.18% of Truist Financial worth $116,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock opened at $49.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.95. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $55.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $44,787.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $67,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,941 shares of company stock worth $11,659,731 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.84.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

