Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Trims Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc trimmed its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,094,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,674 shares during the period. Healthpeak Properties comprises 1.4% of Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc owned approximately 0.57% of Healthpeak Properties worth $93,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $30.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.22. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.63 and a 12-month high of $37.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.22, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.51). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $597.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.33 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.15.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

