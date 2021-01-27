Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lowered its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,778,682 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 88,811 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc owned 0.17% of ConocoPhillips worth $71,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $8,962,000. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 183,488 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,338,000 after purchasing an additional 52,112 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $655,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 114,200 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 18.1% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 87,156 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 13,350 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a $54.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.28.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $41.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $61.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.10.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

