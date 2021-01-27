Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Has $138.55 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 784,874 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 122,562 shares during the period. Target makes up approximately 2.1% of Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc owned 0.16% of Target worth $138,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Target by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners raised shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Argus raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.71.

Shares of TGT opened at $186.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.49. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $199.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.57%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

