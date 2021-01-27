Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Grows Stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 121.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,066,699 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 585,085 shares during the quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $6,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITUB. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 24.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 12.7% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 16,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Shares of Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average of $5.03. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $8.18. The firm has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 10.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.0028 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.23%.

About Itaú Unibanco

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.