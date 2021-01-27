Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Grows Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,486 shares during the quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc owned about 0.09% of Conagra Brands worth $15,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,701,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,900,000 after purchasing an additional 503,608 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 4,305,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,762,000 after buying an additional 33,597 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 70.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,895,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,470 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 11.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,839,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,393,000 after purchasing an additional 286,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 10.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,402,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,783,000 after purchasing an additional 220,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Shares of CAG opened at $35.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.21. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.83 and a 12 month high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

