Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Cuts Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lowered its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 51.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,886 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,492,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,706,000 after buying an additional 618,611 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,746,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,052,000 after buying an additional 849,525 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,566,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,718,000 after buying an additional 309,023 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,801,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,519,000 after buying an additional 63,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 703,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,320,000 after purchasing an additional 34,977 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARW opened at $103.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.80. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.25 and a 1 year high of $108.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $740,715.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,322,010.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sean J. Kerins sold 4,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $385,523.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,722.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,074 shares of company stock valued at $2,300,433 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.44.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

