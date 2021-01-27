Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Boosts Position in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,423,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 136,683 shares during the quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc owned about 0.18% of BAE Systems worth $38,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 2.9% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAESY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. BAE Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

OTCMKTS:BAESY opened at $26.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.21 and a 200 day moving average of $26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.17. BAE Systems plc has a 1-year low of $19.89 and a 1-year high of $34.74.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

