Scala Reaches Market Cap of $1.04 Million (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 27th. One Scala coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Scala has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $2,042.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Scala has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00051034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00132866 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.84 or 0.00292432 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00069632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00070159 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00037126 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 13,472,890,886 coins and its circulating supply is 9,672,890,886 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

Scala can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

