Sawyer & Company Inc Acquires 18,030 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 136.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 18,030 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 19,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 36,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $45.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $193.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.41 and its 200 day moving average is $39.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $65.73.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Truist reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.22.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

