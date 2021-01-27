Sarah Hollis Winkler Sells 10,317 Shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) Stock

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) VP Sarah Hollis Winkler sold 10,317 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $146,707.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 135,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,998.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of GNMK stock opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.34 and a beta of 3.02.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $42.65 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GNMK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNMK. FMR LLC increased its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 14.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,451,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,738,000 after buying an additional 1,334,883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 29.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,722,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,759,000 after acquiring an additional 843,993 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 1,579.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 695,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after acquiring an additional 654,193 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 69.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,066,557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,145,000 after acquiring an additional 435,451 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 216.6% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 620,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,063,000 after acquiring an additional 424,700 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

