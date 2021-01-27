Santiment Network Token Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,756.00 (SAN)

Santiment Network Token (CURRENCY:SAN) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last week, Santiment Network Token has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. One Santiment Network Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0687 or 0.00000213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Santiment Network Token has a market cap of $4.35 million and approximately $1,756.00 worth of Santiment Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Santiment Network Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00068980 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.22 or 0.00836003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006863 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00051020 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,410.72 or 0.04380703 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00015458 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00017550 BTC.

Santiment Network Token Profile

Santiment Network Token (SAN) is a token. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Santiment Network Token’s total supply is 83,337,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 63,293,579 tokens. Santiment Network Token’s official Twitter account is @cryptoants and its Facebook page is accessible here . Santiment Network Token’s official website is santiment.net . Santiment Network Token’s official message board is medium.com/santiment

Santiment Network Token Token Trading

Santiment Network Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Santiment Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Santiment Network Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Santiment Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Santiment Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Santiment Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.