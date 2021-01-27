Sanford C. Bernstein Initiates Coverage on Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF)

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Meituan in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

MPNGF opened at $49.37 on Monday. Meituan has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $53.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.37.

Meituan, an investment holding company, provides an e-commerce platform that uses technology to connect consumers and merchants. It operates through Food Delivery; In-store, Hotel & Travel; and New Initiatives and Others segments. The Food Delivery segment offers food ordering and delivery service through its platform.

