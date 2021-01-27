Sanford C. Bernstein Begins Coverage on Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV)

Equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. CSFB raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fiserv from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.13.

FISV opened at $106.21 on Wednesday. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $73.50 and a 12-month high of $125.05. The stock has a market cap of $71.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.46, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.45 and a 200-day moving average of $104.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $240,834.00. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total transaction of $236,798.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,469.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,199,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,913,033. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Fiserv by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its position in Fiserv by 377.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 57,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 45,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in Fiserv by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 172,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,629,000 after purchasing an additional 28,590 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

