Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $4.05 Per Share

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) – G.Research issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report released on Friday, January 22nd. G.Research analyst S. Comery forecasts that the bank will earn $4.05 per share for the year. G.Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.26. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 14.12%.

SASR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Gabelli cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sandy Spring Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

NASDAQ SASR opened at $35.16 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $36.91.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,482,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,516,000 after purchasing an additional 599,088 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 13.3% during the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,228,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,358,000 after buying an additional 143,964 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 604,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,953,000 after buying an additional 10,639 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after buying an additional 7,656 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 344,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,945,000 after acquiring an additional 29,408 shares in the last quarter. 60.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.