Sandvik’s (SDVKY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SDVKY. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sandvik in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sandvik from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Sandvik in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Sandvik in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sandvik in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Sandvik alerts:

OTCMKTS:SDVKY opened at $26.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.06 and a 200-day moving average of $21.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Sandvik has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $26.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDVKY. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sandvik by 24.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Sandvik during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sandvik by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandvik Company Profile

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.