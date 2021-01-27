Sandvik’s (SDVKY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on SDVKY. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sandvik in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sandvik from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Sandvik in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Sandvik in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sandvik in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.
OTCMKTS:SDVKY opened at $26.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.06 and a 200-day moving average of $21.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Sandvik has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $26.92.
Sandvik Company Profile
Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.
