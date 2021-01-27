Sanders Morris Harris LLC Increases Stock Holdings in America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) by 46.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned 0.07% of America First Multifamily Investors worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 365,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 6,651 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 23.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

In other America First Multifamily Investors news, CIO Kenneth Rogozinski bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $62,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive now directly owns 51,630 shares in the company, valued at $214,264.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATAX stock opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.12. The stock has a market cap of $281.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.54. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $13.80 million for the quarter. America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 29.38%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.

