Sanders Morris Harris LLC Increases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 10,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $141.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $195.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.89.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

