Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) PT Set at €21.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) received a €21.50 ($25.29) price target from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SZG. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €15.80 ($18.59) price target on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Independent Research set a €22.90 ($26.94) price objective on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €18.22 ($21.44).

ETR:SZG opened at €21.62 ($25.44) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.54. Salzgitter AG has a fifty-two week low of €7.77 ($9.15) and a fifty-two week high of €23.44 ($27.58). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €21.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €15.79.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

