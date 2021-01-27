Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) Given a €21.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) has been assigned a €21.50 ($25.29) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Independent Research set a €22.90 ($26.94) target price on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €18.22 ($21.44).

Get Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) alerts:

SZG stock opened at €21.62 ($25.44) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €21.27 and a 200 day moving average of €15.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a PE ratio of -2.54. Salzgitter AG has a twelve month low of €7.77 ($9.15) and a twelve month high of €23.44 ($27.58). The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.45.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.