Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

SZGPY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Salzgitter from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Get Salzgitter alerts:

Shares of SZGPY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.65. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,500. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.85. Salzgitter has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $2.90.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

See Also: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.