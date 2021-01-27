Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Trading 6.9% Higher

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)’s share price traded up 6.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.03 and last traded at $14.95. 2,786,531 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 1,429,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.99.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Sally Beauty from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sally Beauty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.29.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average of $11.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 535.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $957.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward W. Rabin bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $44,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,359.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 11,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $124,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,005,826.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 38,481 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 74,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 47,528 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 356.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 87,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 68,565 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 59.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,063 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

