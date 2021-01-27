Salesforce.Com, Inc. Sells 295,000 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) major shareholder Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 295,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $22,340,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Salesforce.Com, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 21st, Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 16,320 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $1,162,473.60.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 600 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00.

On Friday, January 15th, Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 57,068 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $4,129,440.48.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 300 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $21,600.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 101,300 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.53, for a total value of $7,347,289.00.

Shares of nCino stock opened at $74.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.31. nCino, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.32 and a 12 month high of $103.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $54.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.52 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of nCino in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in nCino during the fourth quarter worth $584,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in nCino during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nCino in the third quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of nCino in the third quarter valued at $1,036,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

NCNO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on nCino in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded nCino from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.86.

nCino

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

