salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stake Boosted by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,293 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in salesforce.com were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $1,304,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,819,690.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total transaction of $927,424.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at $14,977,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,592 shares of company stock worth $21,918,638. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,259,566. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $222.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.16. The company has a market cap of $207.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.17, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $234.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Truist reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.72.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.