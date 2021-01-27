Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $77.39

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $77.39 and last traded at $77.39, with a volume of 990 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.10.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SAFE shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Safehold from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Safehold in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.83.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.75 and a beta of -0.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Safehold by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Safehold by 25.7% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Safehold by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Safehold by 3.1% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Safehold by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

About Safehold (NYSE:SAFE)

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

