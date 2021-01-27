SafeCapital Hits Market Cap of $38,767.82 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 27th. SafeCapital has a total market cap of $38,767.82 and $1.21 million worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCapital coin can now be purchased for $0.0209 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SafeCapital has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SafeCapital alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00016078 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00006193 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 244.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00005598 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000087 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000671 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SafeCapital is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io . The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

SafeCapital can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCapital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.