Safe Haven (SHA) Price Tops $0.0021 on Major Exchanges

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Safe Haven coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Safe Haven has traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar. Safe Haven has a market capitalization of $6.26 million and $764,209.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.34 or 0.00446425 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 84.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000020 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Haven Coin Profile

Safe Haven is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann . The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Safe Haven Coin Trading

