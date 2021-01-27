Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Shares Gap Down to $1.83

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.83, but opened at $1.74. Safe Bulkers shares last traded at $1.83, with a volume of 10,653 shares changing hands.

SB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Safe Bulkers from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Safe Bulkers from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.23.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $175.65 million, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.19.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SB. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Safe Bulkers during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 251.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,436 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 38,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

About Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB)

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 13, 2020, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 9.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,777,000 deadweight tons.

