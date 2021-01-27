Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $2.12 Per Share (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the year.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.15%.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SBRA. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sabra Health Care REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.64.

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $17.12 on Monday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $22.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,844,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,703,000 after acquiring an additional 69,883 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3,438.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,456,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330,161 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,875,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,423,000 after acquiring an additional 272,482 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,031,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,004,000 after purchasing an additional 765,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 32.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,001,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,854,000 after purchasing an additional 486,536 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.