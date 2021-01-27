S4FE Price Tops $0.0124 on Top Exchanges (S4F)

S4FE (CURRENCY:S4F) traded down 21.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One S4FE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0124 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. S4FE has a total market capitalization of $11.12 million and $1.95 million worth of S4FE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, S4FE has traded 37.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00068321 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.26 or 0.00905248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006537 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00051765 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003289 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,341.94 or 0.04413283 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00015667 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00018045 BTC.

About S4FE

S4F is a coin. S4FE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,310,762 coins. S4FE’s official Twitter account is @s4fe_i0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for S4FE is medium.com/@s4fe . The official website for S4FE is www.s4fe.io

According to CryptoCompare, “S4FE is a blockchain-based global database for the registration and identification of stolen and lost items. The database is accessible to everyone and enables users to register and search for property. The types of property include electronic devices, jewelry, personal collections, documents, sports and hobby equipment, vehicles and machines and any other conceivable item representing value to its owner. The Token, which is based on the established ERC-20 standard, works in conjunction with various Smart Contracts to regulate the network and the incentives to use the network. The applications – the software running on different devices – are the interface between the (largely self- regulating) network and users. “

