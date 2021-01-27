S.Finance (SFG) Price Tops $0.48 on Major Exchanges

S.Finance (CURRENCY:SFG) traded down 14.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. In the last seven days, S.Finance has traded up 17% against the dollar. One S.Finance token can now be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00001501 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. S.Finance has a total market cap of $40,913.55 and approximately $5.74 million worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00052257 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00129798 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00071236 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.67 or 0.00279276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00068880 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00036753 BTC.

About S.Finance

S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,903 tokens. The official website for S.Finance is s.finance

S.Finance Token Trading

