Rupee Trading Down 3.2% Over Last 7 Days (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 32.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 27th. Over the last seven days, Rupee has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. One Rupee coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Rupee has a market cap of $50,141.05 and approximately $4.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00048645 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000098 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000025 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee Coin Profile

Rupee (CRYPTO:RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 41,913,550 coins. Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org . Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Rupee Coin Trading

Rupee can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

