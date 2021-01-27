Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $43.47

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $43.47 and traded as high as $53.15. Royalty Pharma shares last traded at $52.82, with a volume of 2,475,003 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RPRX. UBS Group upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Royalty Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 10.31 and a quick ratio of 10.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.47.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $538.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

In other news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 7,301,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $320,662,116.00. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates in the biopharmaceutical industry. The company operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry. It is involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties and royalty-related assets on various biopharmaceutical therapies.

