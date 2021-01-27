Royale Finance Price Tops $0.23 on Top Exchanges (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Royale Finance has a market capitalization of $2.33 million and $1.46 million worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Royale Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000722 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Royale Finance has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00050980 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00129464 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.70 or 0.00278815 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00070016 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00068535 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00036708 BTC.

Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 tokens.

Royale Finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royale Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Royale Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

