Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Royal Mail plc is a provider of postal and delivery services. Its operating segment consists of UK Parcels, International and Letters, General Logistics Systems and Other. UKPIL segment collects and delivers parcels and letters predominantly. It provides collection and delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. GLS comprises European parcel business and is focused on the deferred parcels segment. Royal Mail plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ROYMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Royal Mail from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Liberum Capital raised Royal Mail from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank raised Royal Mail from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

ROYMY opened at $11.31 on Tuesday. Royal Mail has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.89.

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

